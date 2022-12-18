Political slugfest breaks out in Bengal over name of Union Minister's father in PMAY list

"How is it possible? The BJP leadership and workers should ask this question to Nisith Pramanik," said Ghosh.



Pramanik is the BJP Lok Sabha member from the Cooch Behar Parliamentary constituency.



Although Pramanik was not available for his comments on this count, the BJP's Cooch Behar district president, Sukumar Roy came forward to hold the brief on behalf of the Union minister.



According to Roy, this is a conspiracy hatched to malign Pramanik and his party in the backdrop of the recent investigation that revealed that Trinamool Congress leaders owning crores of rupees and multiple houses have got enrolled for beneficiary under the PMAY scheme.