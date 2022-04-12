Politics not relevant for judges, India's diversity must find reflection in judiciary: CJI

Politics is not relevant after becoming a judge and it is the Constitution that guides the judges, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana said on Monday.

The CJI also said that India's vast social and geographical diversity must find its reflection at all levels of the judiciary, contending that it will improve efficiency.

Justice Ramana was speaking at the '2nd Comparative Constitutional Law Conversation' along with United States Supreme Court Judge Justice Stephen Breyer.

The CJI said that he agreed with Justice Breyer's view that the "job of the judge is not political".

"I really laud the statement of Justice Beyer - 'job of the judge is not political'. It is a really wonderful statement. Once we have taken oaths of the Constitution, once you start working as a judge, I think politics is no more relevant. It is the Constitution which guides us. This is the principle anywhere," he said.

The online event was organised by Society for Democratic Rights, New Delhi and the Georgetown University Law Centre, Washington D.C. on the topic "Comparative Approaches of Supreme Courts of World's Largest Democracies".

On the aspect of inclusivity in the Indian judiciary, the CJI said that although presently the Supreme Court is functioning with four women judges - the highest number so far - he expects more and inclusivity does not stop with having more women judges.

The CJI noted that India has a population of nearly 140 crore, with around 120 languages, thousands of dialects, more than 4,000 communities and more than 700 tribes.

This social and geographical diversity must find its reflection at all levels of the judiciary as diversity on the bench promotes diversity of opinions and efficiency, he said.