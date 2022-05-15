Politics over poaching heats up in Madhya Pradesh after killing of 3 cops

The close nexus between top officials and poachers had resulted in MP's popular Panna Tiger Reserve being denuded of big cats in 2008. The matter was probed by the central agencies then.



Meanwhile, soon after the news of the policemen's killing came, politics in the state started heating up with leaders from the BJP and the Congress attacking each other.



Congress leader Dr Govind Singh, who was recently appointed Leader of Opposition in the state, accused the BJP government of failing to handle the law and order situation and of allowing 'jungle raj' in the state.



"In the BJP government, the spirits of the criminals are so high that even policemen are not spared. The home minister should resign from his post," Singh said.



State BJP president VD Sharma went one step further and accused former Chief Minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh of having a strong connection with poachers. He demanded a probe in this matter.



Sharma alleged that Digvijaya's son Jaivardhan Singh, who is the MLA from Raghogarh, was providing protection to local criminals. He said this claiming that the poachers who killed the policemen are residents of Bidoria village in Guna's Raghogarh area.



Digvijaya Singh retorted, "I agree. From the Centre to the state, BJP is in power. A fair probe should be conducted and responsible people should be punished for this heinous crime."



As per the police, the incident took place at around 2.45 a.m. in the Aron police station area, 45km from the district headquarters. The slain policemen were identified as sub-inspector Rajkumar Jatav, head constable Sant Kumar Meena and constable Neeraj Bhargav. The driver of the police vehicle was injured.



Rajeev Mishra, superintendent of police, told the media that the team went to the forest area following specific intelligence inputs about poachers. They managed to round up three of them. However, their accomplices opened fire killing three policemen on the spot. One of the poachers identified as Naushad was killed in police firing. The others managed to escape taking advantage of the dense foliage.