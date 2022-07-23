Poll panel asks for documents in Thackeray vs Shinde fight over Sena

The poll panel has asked both factions -- Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde -- to submit documentary evidence to prove their claim of having majority members in the Shiv Sena.

As per the Commission, both the groups have been asked to submit a reply by 1 p.m. on August 8 after which the Election Commission will hold a hearing regarding the claims and disputes between both factions of the Shiv Sena.

Both the factions have written to the poll panel staking claims to the party.