Polling begins for Goa Assembly elections

The BJP and the AAP are going into the polls on their own, while the Congress has tied up with the Goa Forward party. Similarly, the MGP is contesting the elections in alliance with the TMC.



As many as 11,56,464 voters are eligible to cast ballot in the February 14 polls spread over 1,600 polling stations.



According to Chief Electoral Officer Kunal, 20,000 security personnel have been posted in Goa to maintain law and order during the day-long polling exercise.