Polling begins in Tripura; fate of 259 candidates to be sealed

As many as 97 booths are being managed by women polling personnel.



The international and inter-state boundaries have been sealed to keep trouble-makers at bay during the voting process, Dinakarrao said.



As part of precautionary measures, prohibitory orders have been imposed across the state till 6 am on February 17, the CEO stated.



"As many as 31,000 polling personnel and 25,000 security personnel of central forces will be on guard to ensure the election is conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner. Besides, 31,000 officials of the state armed police and the state police will be deployed at various places to maintain law and order," he explained.