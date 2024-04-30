Polling for Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat deferred to 25 May

The ECI had asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to immediately submit a detailed report on road conditions, weather, and accessibility to the region which covers parts of south Kashmir and areas in Poonch and Rajouri in the Jammu region.

The official notification said the polls will be held on 25 May. Former chief ministers of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah (National Conference) and Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) had urged the ECI last week to not postpone the polls.

The constituency was scheduled to go to polls in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election on 7 May to decide the fate of 21 candidates, including Mehbooba Mufti, who is facing a challenge from NC leader Mian Altaf. It will now go to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election.