Polls for IOA must go on as per schedule, says SC

The Supreme Court said on Thursday the election of the office bearers of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) must go ahead as scheduled and it will hear on December 7 the issues relating to the sports body, including the amendments sought to be made to the draft constitution.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala rejected the plea for urgent listing of the case which was sought on the ground that three "minor amendments" to the draft constitution have to be decided prior to the polls.

"Election for the office bearers (of the IOA) is set to begin from December 10. Three minor amendments have taken place in the constitution prepared by former Supreme Court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao. The hearing is needed to hear the issue related to amendments in the constitution," a lawyer said.