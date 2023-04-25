Poonch terror attack: Combing operation to track down terrorists enters fifth day

Over 50 bullet marks have been found on the vehicle that shows intensity of the firing by terrorists, the sources said.



During the search operation, troops came across a few natural cave hideouts in the area, which could possibly have been used by the terrorists in the past, they said, adding the troops are also looking for any improvised explosive devices (IEDs) terrorists may have planted in the densely forested areas, especially in deep gorges and caves.



The army truck attacked in Poonch was carrying fruits, vegetables and other items from the Bhimber Gali camp to Sangiote village for Iftar celebration on Thursday. The slain soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.