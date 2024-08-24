Porn video runs on advertisement board in Delhi's Connaught Place, FIR lodged

Delhi Police has registered an FIR after a porn video was displayed on a digital advertisement board in the Connaught Place area, officials said on Saturday.

The matter came to fore when passersby spotted the video being run on one of the LED screens put up for advertisements in Connaught Place's H Block on Thursday night, they said.

The video clip spanning a few seconds was later removed from the board with the help of civic authorities, a police officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered and investigations are on nab the culprits behind the episode, the officer added.

Connaught Place is an iconic and historic commercial area in the heart of the national capital and one of the busiest marketplaces of the city.