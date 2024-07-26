Porsche crash: Pune Police file charge sheet, teen's parents among 7 named

Police have filed a chargesheet against seven accused in the Porsche car accident case in Pune, including the parents of the minor boy who was allegedly behind the wheel, in a Pune court, more than two months after the fatal crash, an official said on Friday.

The 900-page charge sheet, submitted on Thursday, has excluded the 17-year-old boy, whose case is being handled separately by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

The high-end car allegedly driven by the minor under the influence of alcohol knocked down two motorbike-borne IT professionals, one of them a woman, in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of 19 May, killing them both.

"We have filed a 900-page charge sheet against seven accused, including the parents of the minor, two doctors and a staff member of Sassoon General Hospital, and two middlemen, in a Pune court on Thursday," said Shalesh Balkawade, additional commissioner of police (crime).