Porsche crash: Pune Police file charge sheet, teen's parents among 7 named
The 900-page charge sheet excludes 17-year-old accused, whose case is being handled separately by Juvenile Justice Board
Police have filed a chargesheet against seven accused in the Porsche car accident case in Pune, including the parents of the minor boy who was allegedly behind the wheel, in a Pune court, more than two months after the fatal crash, an official said on Friday.
The 900-page charge sheet, submitted on Thursday, has excluded the 17-year-old boy, whose case is being handled separately by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).
The high-end car allegedly driven by the minor under the influence of alcohol knocked down two motorbike-borne IT professionals, one of them a woman, in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area in the early hours of 19 May, killing them both.
"We have filed a 900-page charge sheet against seven accused, including the parents of the minor, two doctors and a staff member of Sassoon General Hospital, and two middlemen, in a Pune court on Thursday," said Shalesh Balkawade, additional commissioner of police (crime).
The boy's parents and two Sassoon Hospital doctors — Ajay Taware, then-head of the forensic medicine department and Shrihari Halnor — and Atul Ghatkamble, a staff member at the Maharashtra government-run medical facility, are accused of replacing the minor's blood samples with those of his mother after the crash.
Two other accused — Ashpak Makandar and Amar Gaikwad — acted as middlemen between the father and the doctors to facilitate financial transactions to swap the blood samples, according to the voluminous charge sheet, which also contains statements from 50 witnesses.
Last month, the police had submitted the final report to the JJB detailing all evidence against the 17-year-old.
