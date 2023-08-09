Portable toilets for women to be must at all rallies in Maharashtra

In a significant initiative, the Maharashtra government plans to make portable toilets for women compulsory at the venues of all rallies and events in the state, ahead of the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections in 2024.

Women & Child Welfare Minister Aditi Tatkare has given a written assurance to a social group campaigning for #HerRightToPee by activist Tirtha Samant through her petition on Change.Org.

Tatkare said that she was in agreement with the suggestion and she would request Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to issue relevant directions to all District Collectors, Police Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and others concerned.