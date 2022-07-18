Posing as Muslim, Hindu youth posts indecent messages on goddess, held in Karnataka

Kodagu is considered a bastion of BJP and Hindu organisations and it is also considered as a communally sensitive region. Various organisations had given bandh calls condemning the posts and the issue had taken a communal turn, threatening law and order situation.



Following the arrest, the bandh call given in Kodagu district is being withdrawn. Police explained that they had to take the help of Mumbai police to crack the case. The Mumbai police had got the inputs from California City about the fake FB account and passed on the inputs to local police, sources explained.