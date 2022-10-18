Posing as Patna HC chief justice, conman calls Bihar DGP for clean chit to Gaya SSP

Aditya Kumar, the 2011 batch IPS officer was the SSP of Gaya, was booked under IPC section of 353,387, 419, 420, 467, 468, 120B, 66C and 66D in Fatehpur police station having case number 312/2022 on the order of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Besides him, SHO of Fatehpur named Sanjay Kumar was also the co-accused.



After the clean chit to Aditya Kumar, the case file reached the chief minister's secretariat. The officials of the chief minister secretariat found something fishy in the report and transferred it to the EOW for a thorough investigation.



The EOW officials used cyber cell officials to scan the phone numbers which were used to call senior police officials who prepared the report, including Bihar DGP S.K. Singhal.



During the investigation, two numbers 9709303397 of Vodafone issued from Khajekalan and 9431602303 were used by Abhishek Agrawal to call the DGP. He put the DP of chief justice on these two numbers. Several times, the DGP called him on this number. Sometimes, Agrawal sent messages to him and said that he was busy. The DGP made an appointment on whatsApp to contact him on the phone.



"EOW has registered an FIR against Abhishek Agrawal and Aditya Kumar. Besides them, Gaurav Raj, Subham Kumar and Rajul Ranjan are also co-accused in this case. We will take strong action against the accused," Gangwar said.



During investigation, it was also revealed that the FIR lodged in the EOW police station in Patna said that Aditya Kumar met with Abhishek Agrawal in a restaurant in Patna's Boring road to hatch the plan. Accordingly, Abhishek Kumar posed as the chief justice.