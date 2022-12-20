Post BJP MPs statements about same-sex marriage, a look at what 2018 verdict means for same-sex relationships

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Sushil Kumar Modi had said in Rajya Sabha on Monday that same-sex marriages should not be legalised and the issue cannot be decided by courts alone.

“Two judges cannot sit and take a decision on such social issues. There should rather be a debate in Parliament and society,” said Modi, adding that attempts were being made by “left-liberal democratic people and activists” to legalise same-sex marriages by following the West.

The former deputy CM of Bihar said that marriage was considered sacred in India and was only meant as a “relationship between a biological man and woman”. He claimed during the Zero Hour submission in the Rajya Sabha that same-sex marriages were “against our culture and ethos”, and asked the Union government to strongly present its case in court.

The law ministry has opposed same-sex marriages in the past and said courts should stay away from the law-making process that falls under parliament's purview. The Centre has earlier stated that marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, is only permissible between a biological man and a biological woman.

On November 25, following Public Interest Litigations (PIL) seeking recognition of same-sex marriages under the Special Marriage Act, a Bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud issued notices to the Attorney General R Venkataramani and the Union government.

Four gay couples have moved the Supreme Court to recognise same-sex marriages, setting the stage for a clash with the BJP-led union government.