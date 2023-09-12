Post-INDIA conclave, Sharad Pawar-Uddhav Thackeray meet for poll plans

Shiv Sena-UBT President Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday called on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar to initiate the combined poll strategy among the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners.

Thackeray was accompanied by party MP Sanjay Raut and Pawar was joined by state party President Jayant Patil, for the meeting that lasted nearly 90 minutes at the Pawar home in south Mumbai.

Both the Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP have suffered vertical splits after the collapse of the MVA government in June 2022, and are hoping to ride on a purported sympathy wave generated in their favour.

The meeting also came against the backdrop of the Maratha reservations issue that has rocked the ruling Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party-NCP (AP), coming ahead of the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls due in 2024.