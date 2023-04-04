Post-Ram Navami fresh violence erupts in Bengal's Hooghly

The passengers protested and alleged that the railway authorities had been unable to provide any information about when the normal train services will resume.



Meanwhile, at Rishra a huge police contingent led by the Commissioner of Chandernagore City Police, Amit P. Javalgi, and the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Burdwan range) Shyam Singh have started area domination in the region. They are being accompanied by the Rapid Action Force personnel.



Till the time the report was filed there had been police force personnel who had started route marches through lanes in the region for the purpose of area domination.