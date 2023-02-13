Post-retirement appointment of judges threat to judiciary: Congress

He said, "It is not about any particular person as I know him personally but in principle we are against the appointment of judges post-retirement."



Singhvi said, "The BJP's defence that it had happened earlier also can't be an excuse and the issue remains the same."



Jairam Ramesh, Congress MP and General Secretary in-charge Communications, shared the video clip of Arun Jaitely and said, "Adequate proof of this in the past 3-4 years for sure."