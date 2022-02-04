Postpone NEET PG 2022 by 6-8 weeks: Health Ministry tells NBE

The Union Health Ministry has asked the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to postpone NEET PG 2022 by six to eight weeks since it clashes with the NEET PG 2021 counselling.



On January 25, six MBBS graduates had filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled on March 12 for admissions in postgraduate medical courses, claiming that many MBBS graduates would not be able to take up the examination due to non-completion of the mandatory internship period.