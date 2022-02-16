Pothole menace in B'luru: K'taka HC issues warrant against officer

When the court took up the matter, an advocate representing BBMP stated that the engineer-in-chief could not be present as he is ill and asked the court to give exemption in this regard.



The bench took a serious note and angrily remarked that there is no practice of giving exemption from personal appearance. This is not a way to ask the court for exemption from personal appearance. If it was not possible to be present before the court, a submission should have been made in this regard asking for exemption. No such submission has been made. Only after the case was taken up and a query was made as to who is supposed to appear, the counsel was informed about his absence, the bench noted angrily.



The High Court has been closely monitoring civic agency's measures to fill up pothole ridden roads in Bengaluru city since last year. Despite strict orders, warnings and deadlines, the civic agency is yet to ensure pothole free roads in Bengaluru, known as Silicon City. Time and again incidents of road accidents resulting in deaths because of potholes have been reported in the city. The recent death of a teacher, who was crushed under the wheels of a truck due to a pothole created public outrage.