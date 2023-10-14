Power crisis in K'taka, demand for electricity has surged: Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday that the demand for power has surged in the state owing to a rainfall deficit.

Speaking to the media at the Vidhana Soudha here, Siddaramaiah pointed out that the power consumption for the same period last year was around 9,000 to 10,000 MW but this year the demand for electricity has gone upto 15,000 to 16,000 MW.

A meeting has been called to discuss the means to purchase electricity, the Chief Minister added.

Siddaramaiah also informed that an order was also issued on Thursday directing power generators to sell power to the state government and should not sell it elsewhere.