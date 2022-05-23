Power cuts in Delhi amid heavy rain, strong winds

Power supply has been discontinued due to water logging as a precautionary measure and there is no shortage of power, said an official on condition of anonymity. He said that whatever outages have happened or are happening is due to local factors like trees uprooting or water logging.



Delhi experienced heavy rain and lightning providing much-needed relief from the scorching heat. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the surface temperature in the national capital dropped 11 degrees -- from 29 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees -- between 5.40 and 7 a.m. on Monday.