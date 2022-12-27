Power Ministry, DRDO ink pact for early warning system for vulnerable hydro projects

The Ministry of Power and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will jointly work towards developing suitable mitigation measures against avalanches, landslides, glaciers, glacial lakes and other geo-hazards.



The expertise of DRDO will also be utilised in developing a comprehensive early warning system (EWS) for vulnerable hydro projects and power stations in hilly regions.



To achieve this objective, the Ministry and DRDO on Tuesday inked a pact for implementation of EWS for vulnerable hydro projects and power stations.