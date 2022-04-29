Power supply to Metro trains, hospitals could be interrupted due to coal shortage: Delhi govt

Presently, 25-30 per cent of the electricity demand in Delhi is being met through these power stations, and they face a shortage of coal, Jain said.



He said the government was monitoring the situation closely and making every possible effort to ensure that people did not face power outages in some areas of the capital.



"These power stations play an important role in preventing blackouts in some parts of Delhi and are also essential to ensure the continuous supply of electricity to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, hospitals and people in the upcoming summer season," the minister said.