Power to transfer probe to CBI, other specialised agency to be used very sparingly: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the power to transfer an investigation to the CBI or such other specialised probe agency has to be used "very sparingly" and in exceptional circumstances.



The apex court observed though there is no flexible guideline or a straightjacket formula laid down, the power to transfer the investigation is an "extraordinary power".



"It is to be used very sparingly and in an exceptional circumstance where the court on appreciating the facts and circumstance arrives at the conclusion that there is no other option of securing a fair trial without the intervention and investigation by the CBI or such other specialised investigating agency which has the expertise," a bench of justices A S Bopanna and A Amanullah said.



The top court delivered its verdict on the appeals arising out of two judgements of the Chhattisgarh High Court which had declined the prayer for referring the investigation in a case related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, to the CBI.