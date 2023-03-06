Pre-Holi violence in Meerut, 6 injured

According to reports, trouble began when two men were collecting donations for Holi celebrations. They entered into a scuffle with some persons of another community over alleged derogatory remarks made by them.



Visuals from the scene showed damaged vehicles, broken window panes and panic-gripped locals running here and there.



Among the injured were two individuals from Hindu community who blamed several Muslim men from the area for attacking them and threatening them to ruin their Holi celebrations.