Pre-trial incarceration: Chidambaram on court's verdict on Delhi riots case

After a Delhi court acquitted 11 people in the riots case and termed them as 'scapegoats' while casting aspersions on police, former Home Minister P. Chidambaram has termed it as "pre-trial incarceration".



In a series of tweets on Sunday, he said, "A Delhi trial court has held that Sharjeel Imam and 10 others were made "scapegoats" in a case connected with incidents of violence in Jamia Millia Islamia in 2019 Was there even prima facie evidence against the accused? The Court's conclusion: unequivocal no."



He said, "Some accused have been lodged in jail for nearly three years. Some got bail after many months. This is pre-trial incarceration. An inept police and over-zealous prosecutors are responsible for keeping citizens in jail before trial.