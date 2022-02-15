Pregnant Bihar woman, burnt alive 5 days ago, dies

The attackers partially demolished the house and then set the family members, including Pinki, on fire.



The condition of Pinki's brother Sanjiv Jha continues to be critical and the other two victims are stable, as per the hospital authorities.



The main accused, identified as Shiv Kumar Jha, is currently absconding. No arrests have been made so far.



The reason for the incident was a property dispute between Sanjay Jha and Shiv Kumar Jha, said the police. The former was living with his family in an old house located at the JM road under city police station.



"On the evening of February 10, Shiv Kumar Jha along with a group of men came to the house with an earth mover machine (JCB) to demolish it. This was strongly objected to by Sanjay Jha and his family. During the altercation, Shiv Kumar Jha and his men overpowered them," said Krishna Nandan Kumar, SDPO of Darbhanga (Sadar).