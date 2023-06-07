Pregnant woman operated upon by nurse on video call with doctor dies during surgery

A bid to replicate a subplot of Bollywood blockbuster '3 Idiots' in real life -- by operating a pregnant woman with the aide of a gynaecologist on a video call -- met a tragic end, unlike in the movie, as the patient in Bihar's Purnea district died late on Monday night.



The pregnant woman named Malti Devi (22) was admitted to the Samarpan maternity hospital in Purnea's Line Bazar area on Monday evening after she complained of labour pain. At that time, the gynaecologist, Seema Kumari, was out of the city. Despite that, the woman was admitted and operated upon by the hospital administration.



As Malti was having acute labour pain, the nurses and other medical staff consulted Seema Kumari and decided to go ahead with the operation to make the delivery possible.