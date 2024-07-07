Present documents to prove Delhi CM approved tree felling in Ridge: AAP tells BJP

The ruling AAP on Saturday, 6 July, challenged the BJP to present documents to prove that trees were felled in the Ridge area after the approval of the Delhi chief minister.

The BJP has found an opportunity to do politics in this matter and since Friday, it has been showing some documents saying that these trees were felled on the orders of Arvind Kejriwal, AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said.

"This is impossible because only the Supreme Court can give permission for the felling of trees from the Ridge area. If the BJP has such documents, then they should stop drama and put these papers before the Supreme Court," she said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor hit back and alleged AAP was "misleading" people.