President visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, soon-to-open 'Narendra Modi Gallery'

President Droupadi Murmu visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (prime minister museum) in New Delhi on Monday, and said every Indian citizen who visits this museum will feel proud. The president became the "first visitor" to the 'Narendra Modi Gallery', which will be opened to the public from 16 January, the culture ministry said in a statement.

She visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and "saw the displays there with deep interest", it said. During her visit spanning nearly one-and-a-half hours, President Murmu also visited the Constitution Gallery in the old building of the Teen Murti Bhavan, which houses the museum.

The president expressed her appreciation for the sangrahalaya and also wrote in the visitor book. "I am convinced that every Indian citizen who comes here and sees the various galleries of the sangrahalaya will feel proud," she wrote.

The 'Narendra Modi Gallery' is located on the ground floor of the sangrahalaya, and its opening will come days ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on 22 January.

The construction of the temple and the rejuvenation of other temples has been showcased as part of a section called 'Sanskriti' and other sections in the soon-to-open gallery will include 'Vikas', 'Paryavaran' and 'Suraksha' among others.

The culture ministry said President Murmu spent some time seeing its various sections such as 'Sushashan', 'Paryavaran', 'Vikas', 'Antarrashtriya Sadbhaava', 'Vigyanodaya', 'Sanskritik Dharohar', 'Suraksha' and 'Jan Bhagidari'. She was particularly impressed by immersive and interactive displays. She also visited the experiential zone 'Anubhuti', it added.