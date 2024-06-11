Maldives President Muizzu seeks stronger bilateral ties on maiden India visit

Mohamed Muizzu on a maiden visit to India as Maldives President discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, the external affairs ministry said in New Delhi on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, was in India for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers.

Modi was sworn in as prime minister on 9 June for a record-equalling third term, heading the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Top leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region, including Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Mauritius President Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, attended the ceremony.

According to the Foreign Ministry Muizzu concluded his official visit and arrived back in Male on the morning of 11 June.

In a statement the ministry said, "The President travelled to India at the invitation of Prime Minister His Excellency Narendra Modi, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers of the Government of India.''