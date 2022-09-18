President Murmu in UK to attend state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

President Droupadi Murmu has arrived in London on a three-day visit to attend the state funeral of British Queen Elizabeth II, scheduled at Westminster Abbey on Monday, and to offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government.

The Indian head of state, who arrived on Saturday evening, will join around 500 world leaders, including US President Joe Biden and royals from across the world, in a congregation of around 2,000 expected at the Abbey for a sombre ceremony starting at 11 am local time and concluding with a two-minute silence around the country an hour later.

"President Droupadi Murmu arrives in London to attend the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Ahead of Monday's funeral service, the President is invited to a reception hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at Buckingham Palace.

All visiting heads of state, government and official overseas guests are expected at what has been described as an "official state event".