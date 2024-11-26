President Murmu releases Maithili and Sanskrit versions of Constitution

The Indian Constitution is a living and progressive document through we have achieved the goals of social justice and inclusive development, President Droupadi Murmu said on 26 November, Tuesday.

Addressing an event to kickstart the year-long celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, Murmu recalled the contribution of the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly in framing the document.

"Our Constitution is a living and progressive document. Our farsighted Constitution makers had provided for a system of adopting new ideas, according to the needs of the changing times. We have achieved many ambitious goals related to social justice and inclusive development through the Constitution.

"With a new approach, we are earning for India a new identity in the comity of nations," she said.

The Constitution makers, the president added, had given a directive for India to play an important role in the promotion of international peace and security.

"...75 years ago, on this very day, in this very Central Hall of the ‘Samvidhan Sadan’, the Constituent Assembly accomplished the huge task of framing the Constitution for a newly independent country," Murmu said.

In one sense, the Constitution of India was the outcome of nearly three years of deliberations by some of the greatest minds, the president said, adding that in the true sense, it was the outcome of a long freedom struggle.