Presidential reference: ‘As soon as possible’ in Article 200 can’t be more than 6 weeks

The “will of the people”, as expressed through a bill passed by a state legislature or the nation’s Parliament, cannot be left to the "whims and fancies" of state governors or the President, argued the West Bengal government on 3 September, Wednesday, in the Supreme Court.

The state’s counsel insisted that the executive is constitutionally barred from interfering with legislative processes — and that is what refusing a bill sent up for presidential reference (or gubernatorial assent) would amount to, and delaying it would be tantamount to the same.

Appearing for the TMC-ruled state before a five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that state governors lack the authority to question the legislature’s intent or examine the legislative competence of a bill passed by the assembly — such scrutiny falls strictly within the judiciary’s purview.

“The will of the people cannot be subject to the whims and fancy of the Executive (meaning, the state governors and the President). The Executive is barred from interfering with the process of legislation. The will of the sovereign people is supreme,” Sibal stated, on the seventh day of the ongoing presidential reference hearings.

Sibal pointed out that since Independence, it has been the rarest of the rare cases for a President to have withheld assent to any legislation, since such acts represent the will of the people of India. Any further challenge to legislation passed by the executive should be directed to the judiciary, and not the executive branch of the government, he argued.