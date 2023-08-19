Nation

Press Club of India condemns journalist's murder in Bihar

Vimal Kumar Yadav (35), who worked for a Hindi daily, was killed at his residence in Premnagar village on Friday

Press Club of India logo (photo courtesy: Press Club of India/Facebook)
Press Club of India logo (photo courtesy: Press Club of India/Facebook)
user

PTI

The Press Club of India on Saturday condemned the killing of a reporter of a Hindi daily in Araria town of Bihar.

Vimal Kumar Yadav (35), who worked for a Hindi daily, was killed at his residence in Premnagar village on Friday.

"The impunity with which such attacks on journalists are carried out is unacceptable and must be addressed effectively," the Press Club of India said in a statement in New Delhi.

Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram 

Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Editors' Picks

Opinion ArticlesSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x