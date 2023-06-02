Press communique on Forest Amendment Bill: SC stays Madras HC order

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a Madras High Court order, putting on hold a Centre's press communique inviting suggestions on the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, in either English or Hindi.



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, submitted before a bench headed by justice Dipankar Datta that by Monday the Lok Sabha Secretariat would publish the Tamil Version of the Bill. Mehta said it will address the objections by the petitioner in the case and further added that the high court should not have interfered in the legislative process.