Press Council cautions against publication of paid news

It said political news published in competing newspapers with similar content strongly suggests such reports to be paid news.



Two newspapers publishing the same news item verbatim during election days is not accidental and it is evident that such news items have been published for a consideration, the PCI said.



However, the PCI said news reports on campaign meetings stating enthusiasm because film stars were present cannot be termed as paid news.



It also asked newspapers to ensure balance in publishing reports and interviews of candidates.



The council also asked newspapers not to publish any news survey predicting the victory of any political party without verification.