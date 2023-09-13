Press Council sets up panel to study retrenchment of journalists during pandemic

The Press Council of India on Wednesday said it has set up a panel to study the retrenchment of journalists by various media groups during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sub-committee comprises PCI members Gurbir Singh, L C Bhartiya, Prajnananda Chaudhuri, J S Rajput, and senior journalists P Sainath and Snehasis Sur.

The panel is seeking details from journalists who were retrenched during the pandemic between March 2020 and February 2021, a PCI statement said.

The PCI made it clear that the sub-committee's work of collection of data was purely an academic exercise and shall form part of the report.