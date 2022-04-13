Pressure mounts on Karnataka Minister Eshwarappa for resignation over death of contractor

On Wednesday, Eshwarappa stated that he would submit resignation if the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asks for it. "I will submit my resignation today itself, if directed. I have not done any wrong and let the truth come out. I have requested CM Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to conduct an investigation. This is a blackmailing strategy," he maintained.



Eshwarappa, who was on tour in Mysuru, was visibly upset and was seen talking over phone for a long time. He had left for Shivamogga from Mysuru and sources close to him said that he would hold a press conference there by noon and announce his decision.



State President Nalin Kumar Kateel speaking to reporters stated that a probe will be ordered in connection with the issue. The Congress demand for the minister's resignation is not fair referring to Congress's demand that BJP should take resignation from Eshwarappa, like how they took resignation of the Home Minister K.J. George earlier during the Congress rule when a police officer made allegations against him.