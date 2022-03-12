'Preventing' participation in HLL bidding against cooperative federalism, Kerala tells Centre

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that "preventing" the state from participating in the open bidding of the city-headquartered Hindustan Lifecare Ltd, a central PSU, which is proposed to be disinvested by the Centre was against cooperative federalism.

Preventing a state government from participating in an open bidding process would not be in accordance with the principles of cooperative federalism and the state government has the competence accorded to it by the Constitution to take a decision on its own in such matters, the CM said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his brief letter, Vijayan pointed out that he had already sent a letter in June, 2017 requesting the Centre not to proceed with the privatisation of HLL.

Despite this, when the union government had decided to go ahead with the disinvestment, the state government expressed its interest to participate in the open bidding, he noted.