Prez approves introduction of new design for President's Standard and Colour for Navy

The new design of the President's Standard and Colour comprises three main constituents - the National Flag in the upper left canton adjacent to the staff, the State Emblem underscribed with Satyamev Jayate' in golden colour on the upper right canton on the fly side, and a navy blue-gold octagon below the golden state emblem, the ministry said.



The octagon has twin golden octagonal borders, encompassing the golden National Emblem (Lion Capital of Ashoka underscribed with Satyamev Jayate' in blue Devnagri script) resting atop an anchor; and superimposed on a shield. Below the shield, within the octagon, in a golden bordered ribbon, on a navy blue background, is inscribed the motto of the Indian Navy Sam No Varunah' in golden Devnagri script, it added.



The Indian Navy Crest has been amended to replace the foul anchor with a clear anchor. The clear anchor depicts steadfastness of the Indian Navy to deter any challenge in maritime domain, and represents clarity in vision, mission and aspirations of its sailors. The clear anchor also depicts Indian Navy's commitment towards securing the coast and maritime interest of India, the statement said.