Presidential poll: No security deposit, proposers will lead to rejection of nomination

A nomination for the presidential poll will be rejected if it is not backed by 50 proposers and 50 seconders from the electoral college made up of members of Parliament and legislative assemblies.

The nomination will also be rejected if an aspirant does not pay Rs 15,000 in cash or present a receipt showing such an amount deposited in the Reserve Bank of India or a government treasury. Cheques and demand drafts are not acceptable means of paying security deposit.

As many as 115 nominations have been filed for the July 18 presidential election, including that of NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu and the combined opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Besides Murmu and Sinha, a host of commoners have also filed their papers for the top constitutional post in the country, which include a slum dweller from Mumbai, a namesake of RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav, a social activist from Tamil Nadu and a professor from Delhi.