Prez speech: Oppn says key issues remain unaddressed, call it BJP manifesto for 2024 general elections

Opposition parties on Tuesday criticised the President's address alleging that the speech was like the "first chapter" of the ruling BJP's manifesto for 2024 and key issues related to price control, communal harmony and women were "missing".

In her maiden address to the joint sitting of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the country has a government that is "stable, fearless, decisive", working for all classes without any discrimination and giving thrust to 'virasat' (heritage) as well as 'vikas' (development).

Murmu spoke of the government's relentless fight against corruption, the "biggest enemy of democracy and social justice".