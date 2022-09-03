Price war in the sky: Mumbai-Ahmedabad ticket at Rs 1.4K, Mumbai-Bengaluru at Rs 2K

Have you ever thought of flying from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for just Rs 1,400, or between Mumbai and Bengaluru for around Rs 2,000 or even less?



This has now become possible as cut-throat competition in the aviation sector has led to a price war among the airlines to attract fliers.



A close look at air fare disclosed that a ticket from Mumbai to Ahmedabad is costing Rs 1,399 on Go First and Rs 1,497 on new entrant Akasa Air for a journey on September 9. IndiGo, the largest domestic airline, is offering ticket on the same route for Rs 1,609.



Similar is the case on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route with tickets available in the range of Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,200. While Akasa Air is offering a ticket for Rs 1,997 for a journey on September 9, a ticket on IndiGo is available for Rs 2,208.



The price war among the Indian airlines was expected following the removal of air fare cap by the Ministry of Civil Aviation from August 31 onwards.



Industry experts said that high competition among the airlines may lead to benefits for the fliers and many airlines may offer discounts as per demand.