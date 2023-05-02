Priest kills self in Ayodhya, live streams suicide on Facebook

A 28-year-old temple priest allegedly ended his life by hanging himself in Ayodhya, police said.

Ram Shankar Das, a priest at Narasimha temple, live streamed the suicide on Facebook, alleging that harassment by police forced him to take the extreme step.

Police had a few days ago registered a case against Ram Shankar Das in connection with the disappearance of an elderly Mahant, Ram Sharan Das, of the temple. Ram Sharan Das (80) is missing since January this year.

The body of Ram Shankar Das (28) was found hanging in his room at temple premises Monday afternoon, police said.