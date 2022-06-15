Prime accused in Bogtui massacre in Bengal hospitalised

Ten persons were killed in the Bogtui massacre. On March 21 this year, Trinamool Congress heavyweight and panchayat deputy chief Vadu Sekh was killed in broad daylight. Following that, major tension and violence broke out at Bogtui, when several houses were set under fire. Eight persons including women and children were killed on the spot. Later one more woman died in hospital taking the death toll in the massacre to 10 (including Vadu Sekh).



On March 24, Anarul Hossain, the prime accused, was arrested from a hotel at the pilgrimage town of Tarapith near Rampurhat.



Meanwhile, following an order of the Calcutta High Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started two parallel probes in the matter, the first relating to the carnage and the second relating to the reasons that prompted to the murder of Vadu Sekh.