Principles, People and Parliament decide destiny of nation: CEC

Chandra also elaborated on the Parliament and the welfare of people and the importance of good legislature. The classical functions of a good legislature, the CEC said, are being inclusive; to engage and be responsive and raise matters of public importance in Parliament.



He also went on to describe roles of Standing Committees in the Parliamentary democracy and then, narrated the efforts made by the election Commission for improving voter participation and how "despite the pandemic, when other countries cancelled elections, the Election Commission of India conducted state assembly polls with all due procedures and protocols followed."



The Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award for Lifetime Achievement was presented to Dr M. Veerappa Moily (Congress) and Dr H.V. Hande (BJP).



The Lok Sabha - Excellence Award General - Overall tally was presented to Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP, Jharkhand); the Lok Sabha - Excellence Award - First time MP - was presented to Kuldeep Rai Sharma (INC, Andaman Nicobar Islands); Lok Sabha - Excellence Award - Women MP - overall tally was presented to Heena Vijayakumar Gavit (BJP, Maharashtra); the Lok Sabha - Topper in Initiated Debates was presented to Saugata Roy (AITMC, West Bengal); the award for Lok Sabha - Topper in Questions was Sudhir Gupta (BJP, Madhya Pradesh), Rajya Sabha - Excellence Award -Sitting MPs - General - was presented to Amar Patnaik (BJD, Odisha), the Rajya Sabha - Excellence Award - Sitting MPs - Women MP - Total tally was presented to Fauzia Tahseen Ahmed Khan (NCP, Maharashtra) and the Rajya Sabha - Excellence Award -Retired MPs was presented to K.K. Ragesh (CPI-M, Kerala).