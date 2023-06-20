Private bus collides with container truck in MP

Three persons were killed and more than 10 others injured when a private bus collided head-on with a container truck in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on June 20 morning, police said.

The accident took place on Tendukheda-Jhalon road, an official said.

The passenger bus and the container truck collided head-on near Barkoti village, Damoh's Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Singh said.