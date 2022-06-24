Private coaching centre owner finally held in Secunderabad violence case

Rao allegedly instigated army job aspirants trained at his coaching institute and at other private coaching centres to resort to violence at Secunderabad station on June 17 while protesting against Agnipath, the Centre's new scheme for army recruitment.



A day after the incident, he was detained by police in Andhra Pradesh and was brought to Hyderabad three days ago.



Police suspect that Subba Rao provoked youth to go on rampage as he feared that implementation of Agnipath scheme may lead to closure of his coaching institutes.



He had asked the youth trained at his academy to gather at Secunderabad station to stage a protest on the lines of one witnessed in Bihar on June 16 to draw the attention of the Centre.



Police were probing the role of others working in Sai Defence Academy. Those arrested with Rao include Shiva and Hari.